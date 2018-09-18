The Philadelphia Eagles added some depth to their running back situation Tuesday by promoting Josh Adams from the practice squad to the active roster.
They also increased the need to add a wide receiver this week by waiving DeAndre Carter to make room for Adams.
Adams, a former standout at the University of Notre Dame, led the Eagles in rushing during the preseason with 90 yards on 23 carries (3.9 yards per carry). Carter caught his first NFL pass, a 10-yarder from Nick Foles, in the Eagles' 18-12 victory over Atlanta on Sept. 6.
Adams was presumably promoted because running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) are dealing with injuries. Ajayi left Sunday's 27-21 loss to Tampa Bay in the first quarter. Sproles did not play against the Buccaneers.
That left Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood as the only healthy running backs.
They are just as thin at wide receiver. Mike Wallace is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured fibula against the Bucs. Alshon Jeffery (shoulder surgery) and Mack Hollins (groin) have yet to play this season. Nelson Agholor, Kamar Aiken and Shelton Gibson are the only healthy wideouts.
