PHILADELPHIA — Eagles punter Cameron Johnston has quietly enjoyed an outstanding season.
The first-year player enters Sunday's game against Houston ranked second in the NFL in punting average (48.5 yards) and net average (43.4). He trails only Seattle's Michael Dickson, who was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this week.
"I wasn't expecting to make it," Johnston said. "I've had a good year, but Michael has had a very, very good year. And I'm happy for him since we're both from Australia."
Johnston leads the league in another, unofficial category: best tackle by a kicker.
Social media was abuzz this week with a video showing Seattle place-kicker Sebastian Janikowski's comical effort to tackle San Francisco returner Richie James during a 97-yard kickoff return last Sunday.
As James raced down the sideline, Janikowski ran toward him, then kept going to the bench without so much as even trying to bump him out of bounds.
"I wish he would't have tried anything," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after a 26-23, overtime loss. "Just anything. He's not going to be a great open-field tackler. That's not what our expectations are. But we'd like to have something."
The Eagles got plenty from Johnston earlier this season.
Their biggest hit this year was not delivered by linebacker Nigel Bradham or safety Malcolm Jenkins. It came from Johnston, who body-slammed New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara during a punt return Nov. 18.
Kamara was running upfield when Johnston grabbed him around the waist and hurled him to the turf at the Mercedez Benz Superdome. It was one of the Eagles' only highlights in a 48-7 Saints victory.
"When you're in that situation, you're just trying to make a play to help the defense," Johnston said. "I was just trying to keep him from gaining any more yards."
His effort wasn't lost on his teammates.
After the play, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry, both members of the Eagles' punt coverage unit, patted him on the helmet. More players congratulated him when he reached the sideline.
"I was pumped after seeing that," Grugier-Hill said. "But I wasn't surprised. He hustles downfield all the time and he's not afraid to stick his nose in there to try and make a play."
The aggressiveness is due to his background.
The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder grew up in Geelong, Australia, and wound up playing Australian Rules Football as a teenager for the Casey Scorpions.
A year later, he followed the path of some other former Australian players such as former Eagles punter Sav Rocca and decided to try his hand — make that foot — at punting by training with Nathan Chapman at ProKick Australia.
He earned a scholarship to Ohio State University, joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and returned this season to replace veteran Donnie Jones, who retired.
"Cam was able to have a good first experience in training camp and learn a lot of things," Eagles special teams coach Dave Fipp told NJ.com earlier this season. "We were able to kind of put him down a path of 'this is the direction you need to go,' and 'Here are the things you’ve got to work on,' and then I will credit Cam because over the course of the year he worked on those things."
He faces a unique challenge on Sunday against the Texans.
Their punt returner is DeAndre Carter. Carter began the season with the Eagles before the Texans claimed him off waivers. He's averaging 9.7 yards as Houston's returner, including a 42-yarder.
Don't be surprised if Johnston makes another tackle.
"Cam's real athletic," Eagles safety Deiondre' Hall said. "And he's got heart."
Notes: Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) will not play Sunday. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back) are expected to play.
