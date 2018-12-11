The Philadelphia Eagles' list of players on injured reserve continued to grow Tuesday.
The team announced that second-year running back Corey Clement and rookie defensive end Josh Sweat will both miss the rest of the season with injuries suffered in Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas.
Clement will be sidelined with an unspecified knee injury, while Sweat has an ankle injury. They are the eighth and ninth players to be placed on IR since the start of the regular season, joining running back Jay Ajayi, defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, safety Rodney McLeod, tight end Joshua Perkins and wide receiver Mike Wallace.
In addition, wide receiver Mack Hollins has been on IR since the start of the season. Linebacker Paul Worrilow was hurt in an offseason practice.
Clement, who grew up in nearby Glassboro, rushed for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries (3.8 yards per carry) this season. He also had 22 receptions for 192 yards.
The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder originally made the team last season as an undrafted rookie free agent and went on to play a key role in the Eagles' drive to the championship last season.
Clement's six TDs during the 2017 regular season were the most by an Eagles rookie since 1953. He was one of the stars of Super Bowl LII, getting 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over New England.
Sweat, a fourth-round draft pick this season out of Florida State University, had four tackles in nine games.
The Eagles filled the vacancies by signing running back Boston Scott and defensive end Daeshon Hall. Scott had spent this season on New Orleans' practice squad after getting drafted by the Saints in the sixth round this year. Hall had spent time on the Carolina, San Francisco and Houston practice squads the past two seasons. He was the Panthers' third-round draft pick in 2017.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.