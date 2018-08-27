PHLADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw spiral after spiral to Nelson Agholor and other wide receivers during warmups Monday at the NovaCare Complex.
Whether he’ll be throwing passes in the Eagles’ regular-season opener against Atlanta on Sept. 6, however, remains a mystery.
Wentz split reps with Nick Foles during Sunday’s workout and was expected to share the snaps again later Monday in a closed workout, leaving his status for the Falcons game in doubt.
“Coach (Doug Pederson) will make that determination next week,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh said before the workout. “Right now, we just want to make sure that everybody’s (getting reps). We’re still in training camp.”
Wentz, who tore two ligaments in his left knee Dec. 10, has been participating in 11-on-11 drills for the last week or so but has still not been cleared for contact.
He sat out the first three preseason games and will not play in Thursday’s finale against the New York Jets.
“I don’t know how many times I can answer this,” Pederson said Sunday in quotes provided by the team. “He’ll be cleared when he gets cleared. I’m not going to put myself in a box, and I’m not going to put my quarterback in a box. I’m not going to go out on a limb.”
Foles started the last two preseason games but struggled while also suffering a slight strain in his right shoulder.
He went 13 for 17 for 127 yards with two interceptions, no touchdowns and was sacked for a safety in a 5-0 loss to Cleveland last Thursday. He’s 16 for 26 for 171 yards with no TDs and two interceptions for the preseason.
“I know that this game is a process,” Foles told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday. “I’ve played this game my whole life. I haven’t always played great games. These are the toughest ones. When you have to keep battling, it really shows you what you’re made of deep down inside.”
Foles will also not play against the Jets.
Most of the starters and key players will miss the game, giving the backups a chance to impress the Eagles’ coaches and other teams that may be looking for depth.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Joe Callahan and former Penn State University standout Christian Hackenberg figure to get most of the reps at quarterback.
After the preseason finale, it will be Foles or Wentz working with the first-team offense to prepare for the opener.
“When you play this game, you’re going to be analyzed,” Foles said. “Everyone is going to look for perfection. We’re not perfect people, I’m not a perfect player. I’ve not had a perfect game, and I never will. I try not to be too hard on myself. If you’re too hard on yourself all the time, you’re going to crumble.”
Nelson’s release
The Eagles pulled a mild surprise over the weekend by releasing linebacker Corey Nelson. He signed as a free agent from Denver and was thought to be a contender to earn a starting job but did not have a good training camp or preseason. Nate Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill passed him on the depth chart.
“He was a good, hard-working guy,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “He was well liked on the team. ... There’s all kinds of different reasons that guys make teams or don’t make teams, get released and don’t. I think that’s not the last you’ll see of Corey. He’ll find a landing spot in the NFL.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.