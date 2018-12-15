PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' visit to ancient Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday to play the Rams is eerily similar to their last trip there.
Coach Doug Pederson termed it the "scene of the crime."
Almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 10, 2017, quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter on the same field. Nick Foles took over and put the finishing touches on a 43-35 victory.
Afterward, the team gathered in the tiny locker room to both celebrate clinching the NFC East and wonder what would happen without Wentz.
"It was bittersweet," Pederson said Wednesday. "Guys were excited because we just won the NFC East and a playoff spot and all that. So the ("NFC East champions") hats were flying around, T-shirts and all that stuff. But at the same time, you're thinking about the next week and how I am going to keep the guys motivated and pushing forward."
Tackle Lane Johnson, defensive Chris Long, safety Malcolm Jenkins and others helped the others rally around Foles.
Despite their status as the No. 1 seed in the NFC last year, the Eagles were underdogs to Atlanta, Minnesota and New England. Johnson and Long responded by wearing German Shepherd masks that were soon sold out in costume stores all over South Jersey and the Philadelphia-area.
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz's back injury will sideline him for Sunday's game at the Los Ang…
Out in Los Angeles, Jenkins coined the phrase that became the team's rallying cry.
"We all we got," Jenkins shouted after beating the Rams. "We all we need."
A year later, the Eagles again take on the Rams with Foles as their quarterback.
Wentz will not play Sunday due to a stress fracture in his back and likely will miss the rest of the season. Foles will start.
"(The similarity to last season) is not lost on us, for sure," tight end Zach Ertz said Wednesday. "I really don't believe in coincidences, but it is weird that (the game) is in L.A. this week."
Of course, some of the circumstances are quite different.
The Eagles were 11-2 after 13 games last season and rolling. This year, they're 6-7 and trying to secure the last wild-card spot for the playoffs. They are a half-game behind Minnesota (6-6-1) in the race for the No. 6 seed.
"We had a lot more wins last year," Jenkins said Wednesday. "That's the biggest difference."
Like last year, the Eagles are dealing with injuries, though this season's collection of sprains, tears and fractures have been more difficult to overcome.
Their injured reserve list is filled with defensive backs and running backs. Cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, and safety Rodney McLeod — three-fourths of the starting secondary — are out for the year. Running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement are also on IR. Darren Sproles is back after missing 10 games.
And now, Wentz is out.
That could spell disaster against the Rams (11-2), who are fighting with New Orleans for the top seed in the NFC.
"You look around, and it feels like we're (snake bitten) with injuries," Pederson said Wednesday. "It is a tough task, but if it was easy, I think anybody could do it. This is a resilient group, and I'm proud of the guys for where they are and what they've accomplished so far."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.