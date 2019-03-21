The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for another reunion.
A week after bringing wide receiver DeSean Jackson back to town, the Eagles announced Thursday defensive end Vinny Curry will rejoin the team.
Both Curry and Jackson were teammates in Tampa Bay last season. Jackson was reacquired via a trade while Curry was released by the Buccaneers after just one season on Wednesday.
According to NFL.com, Curry's one-year contract is for $2.25 million and can earn another $1.25 million by reaching various incentives.
Curry, who grew up an Eagles fan in Neptune, Monmouth County, was their second-round draft pick in 2012. He played in Philadelphia for six seasons, registering 22 sacks and 131 tackles before being released prior to last season.
He signed a three-year, $23-million contract with the Buccaneers but was cut after notching only two and a half sacks and 21 tackles.
Curry, 30, will presumably fill the vacancy at defensive end that was created when Michael Bennett was traded to the New England Patriots earlier this month. The 6-foot-3, 266-pounder will join a rotation that includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Chris Long, Josh Sweat and Daeshon Hall, but Long is said to be contemplating retirement.
They are also expected to select a defensive lineman or two in the upcoming NFL draft.
