The Eagles added some much-needed depth at safety Sunday by re-signing Corey Graham to a one-year contract.

Graham, who was a free agent, played a key role in the secondary during last season's run to the Super Bowl. The 33-year-old appeared in 14 regular-season games, posting 33 tackles and two interceptions.

The 6-foot, 196-pounder also had five tackles and interception in the Eagles' 37-3 victory over Minnesota in the NFC championship game and added eight tackles in the Eagles' 41-33 win over New England in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles also signed free agent tight end Gannon Sinclair to a one-year deal Sunday. Sinclair spent time with Arizona, Chicago and Jacksonville from 2015-17 but never appeared in a regular-season game.

In other roster moves, the Eagles waived safety Ryan Neal and waived/injured tight end Adam Zaruba, a former member of the Canadian national rugby team.

