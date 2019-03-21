Eagles win the Super Bowl
The Eagles are getting ready for another reunion.

A week after bringing wide receiver DeSean Jackson back to town, the Eagles

announced Thursday that defensive end Vinny Curry will be rejoining the team.

Both Curry and Jackson were teammates in Tampa Bay last season. Jackson was reacquired via a trade while Curry was released by the Buccaneers after just one season on Wednesday.

According to NFL.com, Curry's one-year contract is for $2.25 million and can earn another $1.25 million by reaching various incentives.

Curry, who grew up an Eagles fan in Neptune, was their second-round draft pick in 2012. He played in Philadelphia for six seasons, registering 22 sacks and 131 tackles before being released before last season.

He signed a three-year, $23-million contract with the Buccaneers but was cut after notching only two and a half sacks and 21 tackles.

Curry, 30, will presumably fill the vacancy at defensive end that was created when Michael Bennett was traded to New England earlier this month. The 6-foot-3, 266-pounder will join a rotation that currently includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Chris Long, Josh Sweat and Daeshon Hall, but Long is said to be contemplating retirement.

They are also expected to select a defensive lineman or two in the upcoming NFL draft.

