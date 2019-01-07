Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) runs off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Sunday's thrilling, 16-15, playoff victory at Chicago set up a divisional-round playoff game at top-seeded New Orleans next week. The Eagles suffered a 48-7 loss in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Nov. 18, 2018.
"We're a different team than when we played New Orleans the last time," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday. "Just look at where we've come and we've gone. Just look at the way this team has come together. This team believes in everything we're doing."
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
They've embarked on a remarkable journey.
Chicago Sun Times
Chicago Sun Times
Philadelphia Inquirer
Philly Daily News
New York Daily News
Philly Daily News
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
The Press of Atlantic City
The Eagles' loss to the Saints - the most lopsided defeat by a reigning Super Bowl champion in NFL history - left them with a 4-6 record and seemingly out of playoff contention.
Some oddsmakers listed their odds of winning another Super Bowl at 200-1.
Now they're at 12-1.
"Everyone knows what happened (against the Saints) last time," Eagles tight end Zach Ertz told ESPN.com Sunday. "That was probably the most humbling game I've ever played in. (The Saints are a) phenomenal football team. (They are) the No. 1 seed for a reason. At the same time, no one expected us to be here. We're playing with house money right now."
They are there because of some clutch performances on offense, defense and especially special teams against the Bears.
The Eagles clinched the victory at Soldier Field when Bears place-kicker Cody Parkey's last-second, 43-yard field goal attempt ricocheted off the left upright, then bounced off the crossbar back toward the field.
Afterward, replays showed Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester had altered the trajectory by tipping the football with his finger.
"I got the hand up like (special teams coordinator Dave Fipp) always says and it tipped off my fingertips," Hester told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com Sunday. "I actually thought I didn't get enough of it. I thought (the kick) was going to go in, so I turned (away from the goal posts). Then I heard everybody screaming and I was like, 'Oh (shoot), he missed it."
Quarterback Nick Foles also had a hand in the win, just as he's done in every game since replacing injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Tre Sullivan (37) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews (80) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a field goal in the final minute during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) and his brother, Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long (75) greet each other after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Nick Foles (9) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) watches after kicker Cody Parkey (1) misses a field goal in the final minute during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) reacts after missing a field goal in the closing minute during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) and teammates celebrate after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, left, and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy greet each other after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pauses as he speaks during a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) and teammates celebrate after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) talks to head coach Doug Pederson during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) kicks and misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate after Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses a field goal in the final minute during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) talks to wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) runs off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott (49) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Josh Bellamy (15) and Isaiah Irving (47) on a kick off return during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws a touchdown pass against Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Tre Sullivan (37) tackles Chicago Bears' Anthony Miller (17) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) runs after intercepting a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (28) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. Smith was ruled down at the point of the interception. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos (38) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Corey Graham (24) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) catches a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Officials review a play after Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (34) broke up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (34) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) misses a catch under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Tre Sullivan (37) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis (27) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) makes a catch against Chicago Bears defenders during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) celebrates a first down during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos (38) celebrates with defensive back Sherrick McManis (27) after Amos intercepted a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis (27) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (34) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (28) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott greet each other before an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (28) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Fans at Soldier Field stand for the national anthem before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) hands off the ball to running back Wendell Smallwood (28) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears quarterbacks Chase Daniel (4) and Mitchell Trubisky (10) walk out to the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (28) rushes for yardage during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears running back Michael Burton (46) and tight end Ben Braunecker (84) huddle with teammates before an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)