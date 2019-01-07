Eagles Bears Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) runs off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)

The Eagles are ready for the rematch.

Sunday's thrilling, 16-15, playoff victory at Chicago set up a divisional-round playoff game at top-seeded New Orleans next week. The Eagles suffered a 48-7 loss in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Nov. 18, 2018.

"We're a different team than when we played New Orleans the last time," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday. "Just look at where we've come and we've gone. Just look at the way this team has come together. This team believes in everything we're doing."

They've embarked on a remarkable journey.

The Eagles' loss to the Saints - the most lopsided defeat by a reigning Super Bowl champion in NFL history - left them with a 4-6 record and seemingly out of playoff contention.

Some oddsmakers listed their odds of winning another Super Bowl at 200-1.

Now they're at 12-1.

"Everyone knows what happened (against the Saints) last time," Eagles tight end Zach Ertz told ESPN.com Sunday. "That was probably the most humbling game I've ever played in. (The Saints are a) phenomenal football team. (They are) the No. 1 seed for a reason. At the same time, no one expected us to be here. We're playing with house money right now."

They are there because of some clutch performances on offense, defense and especially special teams against the Bears.

The Eagles clinched the victory at Soldier Field when Bears place-kicker Cody Parkey's last-second, 43-yard field goal attempt ricocheted off the left upright, then bounced off the crossbar back toward the field.

Afterward, replays showed Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester had altered the trajectory by tipping the football with his finger.

"I got the hand up like (special teams coordinator Dave Fipp) always says and it tipped off my fingertips," Hester told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com Sunday. "I actually thought I didn't get enough of it. I thought (the kick) was going to go in, so I turned (away from the goal posts). Then I heard everybody screaming and I was like, 'Oh (shoot), he missed it."

Quarterback Nick Foles also had a hand in the win, just as he's done in every game since replacing injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago.