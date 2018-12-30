Eagles’ best number: 0 (points scored by the Redskins)
Eagles’ worst number: 0 (There was no worst number)
You had to be there
There were more Eagles fans in the stands at FedEx Field than Redskins fans.
Three stars
1. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (25 consecutive completions)
2. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (three sacks)
3. Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (two TD receptions)
Turning point
The Eagles took a 10-0 lead with a 19-play drive that consumed 11 minutes, 49 seconds. It was the Eagles’ longest drive since at least 1999, according to Pro Football Reference.
Eagles’ best play
Foles’ first touchdown pass traveled only 2 yards, but wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey did a great job of wrestling the ball away from Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.
Eagles’ worst play
Foles ended the first drive of the game with a poorly thrown pass that was intercepted.
Did you notice?
Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson had his first pass intercepted by Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas ... Foles’ fourth pass was intercepted by Redskins safety Deshazor Everitt ... Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate dropped a pass in the first quarter. ... Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery made a pair of terrific catches in the first half. ... The pro-Eagles crowd cheered when the stadium scoreboard showed the Bears leading the Vikings 13-0 in the second quarter. ... They erupted in cheers at the end of the game when the scoreboard showed the Bears ahead 24-10.
Parting shots
Redskins cornerback Josh Norman: “We took it on the chin. I think that pretty much sums up the year.”
Eagles guard Brandon Brooks: “Our biggest goal was to just to get into the playoffs. Now, we’ll do whatever we have to do to keep playing.”
— David Weinberg
