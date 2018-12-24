Why this is their BIGGEST game
Eagles (8-7) at Washington (7-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FedEx Field.
The scenario is clear. If the Eagles beat the Redskins, and Chicago beats Minnesota, the Eagles are in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. An Eagles loss or a Vikings victory means the season is over on Sunday.
Evaluating the Eagles
Observations from the 32-30 victory over Houston
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor: “Nestea Plunge” brought back memories of DeSean Jackson.
Place-kicker Jake Elliott: Made the kick that counted.
Tight end Zach Ertz: Record-setting performance.
Quarterback Nick Foles: The legend continues.
Tackle Lane Johnson: Played like a Pro Bowler.
Defensive end Chris Long: His Foles shrine has special powers.
Evaluating the quarterback
Nick Foles can do no wrong. Despite an interception and fumble, he bounced back from the turnovers and a crunching hit in the fourth quarter to deliver another win. His 471 passing yards were a franchise record, breaking the mark of 464 set by Donovan McNabb in a 2004 game.
3-and-out with Doug Pederson
Q: What was going through your mind when the Texans took the lead?
A: This league has always been about players making plays. A lot of credit to the offense for putting us in position to win this game.
Q: How impressive was it for Nick to come back from that hit and lead the winning drive?
A: I thought it took a lot of guts and courage at that point to want to finish the game.
Q: Do you think you’re playing your best football of the season right now?
A: I think so. These last three, four, five games I think things have picked up for us.
— David Weinberg
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.