Howie Roseman is now officially the Philadelphia Eagles’ general manager.
Roseman, who is already executive vice president, was named GM on Thursday as part of a series of personnel moves made in the wake of Joe Douglas’ departure.
“This is an exciting time for our front office,” Roseman said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have so many talented people in the building. Much like our approach to constructing our football team, we pride ourselves on building a deep and talented front office and we strive to create an environment that emphasizes growth opportunity.”
In other moves, Andy Weidl was promoted to vice president of player personnel to replace Douglas, who became the New York Jets’ general manager last week.
Other promotions included Ian Cunningham to assistant director of player personnel, Bran Brown to director of pro scouting, Bryce Johnston to director of football administration, Katie David to football operations director and Casey Weidl to director of scouting operations. In addition, Max Gruder was hired as assistant director of pro scouting.
“We are confident that providing increased responsibilities to Andy Weidl, who will lead our personnel staff, and Andrew Berry, who we recently brought to Philadelphia as our vice president of football operations, will allow us to continue to build upon our culture and add to the leadership that exists across the entire football operations department,” Roseman said.
