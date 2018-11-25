PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ offense relied on a balanced diet to chew up yards and put up points against the New York Giants on Sunday.
The running and passing segments both played key roles in the Eagles’ 25-22 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.
“I just knew coming into this game that we were going to have to control the ball a little bit,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “And our (running backs) really rose to the occasion. They wanted the ball in the second half. They were coming to me, saying, ‘Keep running, keep running, keep running.’ They wanted it on their backs. And they did a really nice job.”
Rookie running back Josh Adams led the ground game, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Corey Clement added 45 yards on five attempts, including a career-best 32-yard scamper.
Adams’ 22 carries were the most by an Eagles running back this season, topping the 18 by Wendell Smallwood against the Giants earlier this season. Smallwood was active but did not get any carries on Sunday.
They also took some pressure off quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown, but got just as much satisfaction out of handing the ball off as throwing it.
“They always say that the running game is the best friend of the quarterback and that was 100 percent true today,” Wentz said. “We come into every game wanting to have that balance and I think our offensive line plays its best when we do. I think it gives those guys confidence and they’re coming off the ball firing. And it also lightens up the pass rush, too.”
Adams, 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, has quietly emerged as the chairman of the Eagles’ running back committee. He’s been their leading rusher for four straight games, and his 84 yards were the most by an Eagle this season. He would have cracked the 100-yard mark but had a 52-yard TD run in the first half nullified by a questionable holding penalty.
Adams, like Clement the year before, joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He started the season on the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster Sept. 18.
“It felt good to be out there,” said Adams, who played for the University of Notre Dame and for nearby Central Bucks South High School. “I got the start today, but I just try to take things one play at a time and not look past anything.”
Adams and Clement came up with big plays in the fourth quarter.
Clement, from Glassboro, turned a short pass into a 23-yard gain on the first series of the quarter. Adams gained 26 yards on two straight carries, plunged into the end zone for a touchdown from 1 yard away, then scored on the 2-point conversion that gave the Eagles a 22-19 lead.
“We just tried to stay aggressive,” Adams said. “It’s not going to be a big hit every play, but we knew what we were capable of achieving.”
