One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ most versatile weapons will play for one more season.
Running back Darren Sproles, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL and a broken arm, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he plans to retire after this season.
“When my daughter Devyn looked me in the eye and told me I have to play one more year, well, that was it,” said Sproles, 35.
Sproles initially planned for 2017, his 13th season in the NFL, to be his last, but the season-ending injury he suffered against the New York Giants in Week 3 — he tore his ACL and broke his forearm on the same play — changed those plans.
Forced to sit and watch from the sidelines as the Eagles handed him his first Super Bowl ring, Sproles felt like he had unfinished business, most notably on the NFL’s career chart for all-purpose yards.
Sproles sits in eighth place on the list with 19,164 yards, only 836 away from passing Steve Smith, Marshall Faulk and Tim Brown to move into fifth place on the all-time list and becoming just the fifth player in NFL history with more than 20,000 all-purpose yards.
“But I don’t do it for the records,” Sproles wrote. “Yeah, it would be an honor to be mentioned in the same conversation as those guys — but that’s not what’s important. I love this game. I love what I do.”
The Eagles re-signed Sproles in April following the NFL draft.
“I’m excited to come back and I am even more excited to come back to the defending Super Bowl champion, Eagles,” Sproles said. “We have something special here with the team, the fans, and the city. We made history bringing the first Lombardi trophy to Philly and now we want to go back-to-back.”
Sproles said that he was concerned that he would be able to come back and play after the injury.
“I wondered if I was going to come back the same, if I would still have my quickness. That’s the main thing because I don’t want to go out there and start getting smacked.” he said. “Once I started rehabbing and running again I could tell I was good and ready for one more healthy year.
Sproles has earned three Pro Bowl nominations since arriving in Philadelphia in a trade with New Orleans in 2014.
