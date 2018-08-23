PHILADELPHIA - In the NFL, one player's injury is another's opportunity.
That was the case with the Eagles' backfield entering Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland.
Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles and Donnel Pumphrey not expected to play against the Browns, leaving rookie free agent Josh Adams, free agent Matt Jones and Wendell Smallwood to handle the handoffs.
"Being able to get these extra reps is huge for me," Smallwood said Monday.
The Eagles are expected to keep four running backs on the 53-man roster for the regular season. Ajayi, Clement and Sproles are assured of making it. Adams, Jones, Pumphrey and Smallwood are in a duel for the other spot.
Adams, a rookie free agent from the University of Notre Dame, seems to have the inside track for a job as long as he can stay healthy.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder rushed for 30 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 11 yards in the Eagles' preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 9, then was sidelined with a foot injury after suffering a hairline fracture in his foot in the spring.
Pumphrey, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, is an example of the old NFL adage that says, "You can't make the club from the tub."
It means it's tough to make a roster when you are spending more time in the trainer's room than on the field.
The 2017 fourth-round draft pick spent all last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after a disappointing training camp and preseason. He came back this season bigger, stronger and more confident after working out with Sproles in San Diego over the winter.
But he hasn't had a chance to show his talent since re-injuring his hamstring in late July. He has yet to play in the preseason.
"It's hard for young players in this league to make rosters," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said last week. "(Pumphrey) has flashed. He's done some nice things. But we have to make sure he's healthy again before we put him on the field and see where he's at. It's just unfortunate at this time."
Jones and Smallwood have yet to capitalize on their chances, however.
Jones showed promise as Washington's third-round draft pick in 2015 but had trouble holding onto the ball. The 6-foot-2, 239-pounder has 19 yards on six carries in the preseason and dropped a couple of passes.
Smallwood, the Eagles' fifth-round draft pick in 2016, knows what can happen when injuries slow you. A native of nearby Wilmington, Delaware, he rushed for 312 yards and a touchdown on 77 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and also scored on an 86-yard kickoff return as a rookie in 2016.
The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder was hampered by a knee injury last season, appearing in just eight games while losing his role in the offense to Clement. He was deactivated for six of the last seven regular-season games and sat out all three playoff contests, including Super Bowl LII.
This preseason, he's been held to 22 yards on 10 carries.
"Last year taught me that it's really important to stay on the field," Smallwood said. "Then you have to take advantage of those opportunities when you get them."
