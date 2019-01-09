PHILADELPHIA — Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles-New Orleans Saints NFC divisional-round playoff game features a rare matchup.
Not only did quarterbacks Drew Brees and Nick Foles play for Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, they also won Super Bowl MVP awards.
Brees won it in 2010. He threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Foles earned the honor last season when he passed for 373 yards and three TDs and also caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
"Drew and I will always be Chaparrals for life," Foles said Wednesday of their alma mater's nickname. "I know there's going to be a lot of people in Austin watching this game."
They both enjoyed successful high school careers.
Brees led the Chaparrals to the Texas State 5A championship in 1996. Ten years later, Foles led them to the 2006 state final, where they lost to top-ranked Southlake Carroll at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
"I can't say I remember watching Drew play when he was at Westlake," Foles said. "I was probably running around playing tag when I was at a game, throwing a little football around. But watching him through his career, the thing that's always impressed me is who he is as a person and what he represents. How he impacts a community is more impressive than anything he's done on the field. He's a great role model."
Likewise, Brees is a Foles fan.
He expressed that admiration the last time the Eagles and Saints met in the playoffs five years ago. Foles threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in helping the Eagles take a late lead, but Brees rallied the Saints to a 26-24 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.
"I've always followed him from afar because he was breaking all of my records in high school," Brees said in 2014. "I'm very happy for his success. Not just the fact that we're from the same high school, but I kind of know the road he's traveled, and he seems like a tremendous young man. You can see just by the way he plays that he's mature beyond his years. It's been fun to watch his success."
Foles has traveled a much longer, tougher road in the last five years, only to wind up back in the same spot.
That loss to New Orleans is his only playoff defeat. Foles has since won four straight postseason games, including Super Bowl LII and last Sunday's 16-15 victory at Chicago.
The Bears' game improved his record to 4-0 this season since taking over for injured quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz is sidelined with a stress fracture in his back.
"Everyone wants to know the secret of a great team," Foles said. "Everyone wants to make it about 'Rah, Rah' and X's and O's and all that stuff. From my experience, it's the team that has the best relationships, the team that trusts each other most that are usually successful.
"My philosophy is when you go into the fourth quarter, when the game is on the line, when you trust the guy next to you, you're going to get it done more times than not. This team is a testament to that."
