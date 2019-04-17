The Eagles will be going to the playoffs for the third straight season this year.
Quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be back from his back injury in time for the opener, Pro Bowlers such as defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Zach Ertz are back, and they added top newcomers such as running back Jordan Howard and defensive tackle Malik Jackson in the offseason.
Of course, a lot can happen between now and the first game against Washington on Sept. 8. But I see them fighting it out with Dallas for the NFC East title.
Here's my first look at how the regular season will unfold.
Sunday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m. - Washington at Eagles: Carson Wentz shows he's fully recovered from his back injury by throwing three touchdown passes. WIN
Sunday, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m. - Eagles at Atlanta: Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, burns the Eagles for three sacks. LOSS
Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. - Detroit at Eagles: Eagles rookie running back Ryquell Armstead from Millville scores his first NFL touchdown. WIN
Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m. - Green Bay at Eagles: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws four touchdown passes against porous Eagles' secondary. LOSS
Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.: New York Jets at Eagles: Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs for 200 yards. LOSS
Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. - Eagles at Minnesota: Eagles return to scene of Super Bowl LII but can't replicate the magic. LOSS
Sunday, Oct. 20, 8:20 p.m. - Eagles at Dallas: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs over and around the Eagles for 150 yards. LOSS
Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. - Eagles at Buffalo: LeSean McCoy takes some former Eagles teammates out to dinner and forgets to leave a tip. WIN
Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.: Chicago at Eagles: Eagles running back Jordan Howard rushes for 100 yards and two TDs against his former team. WIN
Sunday, Nov. 10: OPEN WEEK
Sunday, Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m.: New England at Eagles: Wentz catches a touchdown pass off an option pass dubbed "Philly Special II." WIN
Sunday, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m. - Seattle at Eagles - Wentz outplays Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and demands a new contract after the game. WIN
Sunday, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. Eagles at Miami: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki from Southern Regional High School catches two touchdown passes. LOSS
Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m. - New York Giants at Eagles: Giants rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins makes his first career NFL start and throws three interceptions. WIN
Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.: Eagles at Washington: Redskins rookie running back Wes Hills from Wildwood runs for 100 yards, but Eagles still win. WIN
Sunday, Dec. 22, 4:25 p.m. - Dallas at Eagles: Tight end Zach Ertz catches the winning touchdown pass and gives the ball to season-ticket holder Mike Trout. WIN
Sunday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m. - Eagles at New York Giants: Nate Sudfeld replaces injured Carson Wentz and throws three TD passes to help Eagles clinch a playoff berth. WIN
Season prediction: 10-6, first place in NFC East.
