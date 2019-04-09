The Philadelphia Eagles will play against Nick Foles in the second week of the preseason this summer.
They will travel to face Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars the week of Aug. 15-19, according to the NFL preseason schedule the league released Tuesday. Exact dates and times of the games were not announced.
Philadelphia will open the preseason against Tennessee at Lincoln Financial Field (Aug. 8-12). Defensive tackle Austin Johnson, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Galloway Township, is entering his fourth season with the Titans.
The Eagles will return to the Linc to play Baltimore (Aug. 22-25) before ending the preseason at the New York Jets (Aug. 29 or 30).
Foles signed a four-year $88 million contract with the Jaguars last month as an unrestricted free agent. That followed two seasons with the Eagles in which he took over for injured quarterback Carson Wentz and posted a 4-1 combined record in the playoffs, including a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII.
Foles was named MVP of the Super Bowl after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass as part of a trick play known as Philly Special.
The Eagles and Ravens are scheduled to hold a series of joint practices leading up their preseason game. Greg Roman, a Holy Spirit High School graduate who grew up in Ventnor, is the Ravens' offensive coordinator.
The Eagles' regular-season schedule will be announced this month.
They will have home games against Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, New England, the New York Giants, the Jets, Seattle and Washington. They will play Atlanta, Buffalo, the Cowboys, Green Bay, Miami, Minnesota, the Giants and the Redskins on the road.
