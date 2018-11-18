PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have a lot at stake in Sunday’s game at New Orleans.
They embarrassed themselves in front of a national TV audience and their own fans at Lincoln Financial Field last week, struggling and stumbling to a 27-20 loss to Dallas.
The negative noise they heard this week was almost as loud as what they’ll be experiencing when they play at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Saints.
“There’s been some negative criticism surrounding the team, and rightfully so,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “But guys have really responded well. They see it, they read it, they hear it. They don’t listen to it necessarily. They keep it at bay. But I think it’s fuel for a little motivation. They’re excited for this opportunity.”
Some of the players have tried to re-establish the underdog mentality that carried them to victory in Super Bowl LII last season.
Right tackle Lane Johnson, who along with defensive end Chris Long wore dog masks during the playoffs last season, unveiled an R-rated T-shirt on Saturday that suggested the team will be better now that he is back in the lineup.
Johnson missed last week’s game with a sprained knee.
“As an offensive lineman, you’re expected to play through anything,” Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks said. “So I’m not shocked or surprised that Lane is going to play. The guy is tough as nails.”
The Eagles are going to need a great effort from the entire offense to keep pace with Saints quarterback Drew Brees and company.
The Eagles are averaging 22.1 points per game. They’ve only scored more than 24 points once, a 34-13 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 11.
That’s the Saints’ normal first-half total. They are averaging a league-best 36.7 points per game. They put up 96 total points in the last two games against the Los Angeles Rams (45) and Cincinnati (51).
“I dare anybody to say that they’re the seventh-best or the eighth-best in the league,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “Anybody that charts yards allowed or yards gained and everything else, it’s a points business, and they’re putting up points like nobody else.”
Slow starts have been the Eagles’ biggest problem on offense.
They’ve scored 21 total points in the first quarter through nine games and 80 in the first half.
“The biggest thing you see in my opinion with our team (compared to) the last year, at least offensively, is the (lack of) cohesion,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said. “Last year, everybody worked together and did their job a lot more consistently than we’ve seen this year.”
The Eagles’ defense has also come up short, especially with turnovers.
They have seven takeaways — four interceptions and three fumble recoveries — so far. That doesn’t figure to change on Sunday, considering Brees has just one interception.
A victory over the Saints (8-1) — arguably the NFL’s top team — would help them keep pace with Washington and Dallas in the NFC East. The Eagles (4-5) are tied for second place in the division with the Cowboys (4-5) behind the Redskins (6-3).
But mostly, it’s about regaining some respect.
“We’ve got a stretch of games coming up (that will serve as) a benchmark or measuring stick,” Pederson said. “(The question is) how good are we, quite frankly? And this is one of those games.”
Local connection
Ventnor’s Wayne Colman, an Atlantic City High School graduate and former Ocean City coach, played for the Eagles and the Saints.
Colman, 72, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple University in 1968. An outside linebacker and special teams standout, he played for the Eagles in 1968 and part of 1969 before being released an signing with New Orleans, where he played from 1969 to 1976.
On Nov. 8, 1970, Colman was on the Saints field goal unit when place-kicker Tom Dempsey booted a then-NFL-record 63-yard field goal to beat Detroit.
