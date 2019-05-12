The Philadelphia Eagles are about to add another quarterback to their roster.
Cody Kessler is going to sign with the team Monday, according to the NFL Network and NBCSports Philadelphia.com.
Kessler would bring some much-needed experience to a position that has very little of it behind starter Carson Wentz. The departure of Nick Foles to Jacksonville — which released Kessler last week — left Nate Sudfeld, former Alliance of American Football player Luis Perez and rookie Clayton Thorson as Wentz’s potential backups.
Of that group, only Sudfeld has NFL experience. He appeared in three games over the last two seasons with the Eagles. Last year, he relieved an injured Foles against Washington and threw a touchdown pass in a 24-0 victory that enabled the Eagles to clinch a playoff berth.
Kessler, a former college teammate of Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor at the University of Southern California, was drafted by Cleveland in the third round in 2016, but spent just two years with the Browns before being traded to the Jaguars.
Kessler, 26, appeared in 17 NFL regular-season games, including 12 starts. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has completed 224 of 349 passes (64.2 percent) for 2,215 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He started four games for the Jaguars last season.
