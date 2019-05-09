The Philadelphia Eagles will have 15 players participating in their rookie minicamp this weekend at the NovaCare Complex.
All five draft picks — Washington State University tackle Andre Dillard (first round), Penn State running back Miles Sanders (second), Stanford wide receiver J.J. Arcego-Whiteside (second), Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller (fourth) and Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (fifth) — will be there after signing contracts this week.
Dillard, the No. 22 overall pick, signed a four-year contract with a fifth-year option believed to be worth $12.33 million, according to Philly Voice.
The salaries of draft picks are slotted in accordance with the most recent collective bargaining agreement.
In addition, the Eagles signed the following undrafted free agents: Stanford linebacker Joe Alfieri, Penn State tackle Ryan Bates, Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards, Wyoming running back Nico Evans, Stanford guard Nate Herbig, Weber State guard Sua Opeta, Iowa center Keegan Render, Alabama-Birmingham defensive tackle Anthony Rush, Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins and Rutgers defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins. Bates and Edwards are considered solid contenders to make the team.
The Eagles had three undrafted free agents receive extensive playing time last season in running back Josh Adams, defensive tackle Bruce Hector and safety Chandon Sullivan.
The moves leave the Eagles’ roster at 89 players, one short of the preseason limit.
Three local players — Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville), Arizona running back Wes Hills (Wildwood) and Cleveland linebacker Anthony Stubbs (Millville) — are participating in rookie camps this month.
Armstead was the Jaguars fifth-round draft pick. Hills and Stubbs signed as undrafted free agents.
In other news Thursday, the team announced its stadium will officially remain known as Lincoln Financial Field through the 2032 season. The Linc opened in 2003.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.