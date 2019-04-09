The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Luis Perez and wide receivers Charles Johnson and Greg Ward to one-year contracts, the team announced Tuesday.
All three played in the Alliance of American Football, which ceased operations last week.
Perez played for the Birmingham Iron, throwing for 1,460 yards and five touchdowns against six interceptions.
Johnson led the AAF with 45 receptions for 687 yards for the Orlando Apollos. His five touchdown receptions were second in the league.
Ward, who spent the past two seasons on the Eagles' practice squad, caught 22 passes for 214 yards with the San Antonio Commandeers. He also excelled as a punt returner, averaging 15 yards per return and scoring on a 79-yard return.
Millville High School graduate Ed Shockley, a linebacker, played two games for the Salt Lake City Stallions, then spent the last six weeks with the Atlanta Legends. He's been unavailable for comment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.