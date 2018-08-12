The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising roster move late Sunday afternoon, signing former New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg.
Hackenberg becomes the fifth quarterback on the Eagles’ 90-man roster, joining Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld and Holy Spirit High School graduate Joe Callahan.
The move doesn’t bode well for Callahan, an Absecon resident who signed with the Eagles as a free agent in May after getting released by Green Bay.
Callahan, 25, had an inconsistent performance in the preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Thursday. He completed 8 of 17 passes for 91 yards while playing the entire second half with backups.
“It was definitely frustrating for me,” Callahan said Thursday. “It was tough to get into that rhythm. ... I’m disappointed in my performance. I’ve been playing too long to not be more efficient out there and not be able to move the chains. I take a lot of the blame for that.”
Sudfeld also struggled at times, however.
He threw two touchdown passes against the Steelers while playing with starters and backups in the first half but also tossed two interceptions. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 140 yards.
“Everybody needs to clean up in the preseason, myself included,” Sudfeld said Thursday. “There were two big mistakes tonight that I would really like to clean up. I’m just going to keep working at it.”
Hackenberg, a former Penn State University standout, has never played in a regular-season NFL game.
The New York Jets drafted him in the second round in 2016, but he sat behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty and Geno Smith. Last season, Josh McCown was the starter and Petty was his backup.
The Jets traded Hackenberg to Oakland in May after taking USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the April draft, but the Raiders released him June 13.
Darnold enjoyed a solid preseason debut for the Jets on Friday against Atlanta. He went 13 for 18 for 96 yards, including 9 for 11 for 74 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Hackenberg started 38 games at Penn State and finished as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (8,457), completions (693), passing touchdowns (48), and 300-yard passing games (nine).
He is the second former Penn State quarterback to sign with the Eagles in the past two years. Matt McGloin was with the Eagles during the 2017 preseason before being released in September. After he was cut, the Eagles signed Sudfeld, who had just been released by Washington.
To make room for Hackenberg on the roster, the Eagles waived/injured center Ian Park.
