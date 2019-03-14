The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with free-agent linebacker L.J. Fort on a three-year contract, an NFL source said.
Fort’s deal is pending a physical he will have Thursday. The team has yet to officially announce the signing. The contract is worth $5.5 million with $1.9 million guaranteed.
Fort, 29, spent his last four seasons with the Steelers, where he was mostly a special-teams contributor. He bounced around the league from 2012-15, playing for the Browns, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals and Patriots before landing in Pittsburgh.
An undrafted rookie, Fort (6-foot, 232 pounds) played in 16 games in his first season in Cleveland. But he played in only two games over the next three seasons. He played almost exclusively on special teams for the Steelers from 2016-17, but he earned more time on defense last season and finished 2018 with 48 tackles and one sack and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
The Eagles lost linebacker Jordan Hicks to free agency earlier in the week when he signed a four-year deal with the Cardinals. They will be looking to replace the middle linebacker, although Nigel Bradham has filled that role before. Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry also return at linebacker, along with Paul Worrilow, who missed all of last season with an ACL tear.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.