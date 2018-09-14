PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will be without one of their top offensive players when they take on on Sunday at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium.
Running back Darren Sproles was declared out Friday due to a hamstring injury suffered during practice Wednesday.
Sproles, who missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, was part of a rotation at running back with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement in the Eagles' 18-12 victory over Atlanta in the season opener Sept. 6.
The 35-year-old rushed for 10 yards on five carries, caught four passes for 22 yards and served as the team's punt returner against the Falcons.
Without him, coach Doug Pederson will turn to other players to help quarterback Nick Foles and the offense be more productive against the Buccaneers.
Ajayi, Clement, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz figure to play key roles.
Ertz was inconsistent against the Falcons. He caught five passes for a team-high 48 yards but also had at least two drops.
"You always want to be perfect," Ertz said Wednesday. "If I catch two of those balls, I have a great game, and I didn't. I have to do better."
Agholor, who grew up in Tampa, is expected to occupy one of the outside receiver spots for the second straight game after spending most of last season in the slot.
He had a team-high eight receptions against the Falcons for 33 yards and hit Foles with an option pass that resulted in a 15-yard gain as part of a trick play called Philly-Philly.
"It doesn't matter to me where I play," Agholor said Thursday. "Inside or outside, I'll do whatever it takes to help us get another 'W.'"
Agholor likely will start on the outside as a replacement for Alshon Jeffery.
Jeffery will not play against the Buccaneers while he continues him comeback from offseason shoulder surgery for a torn rotator cuff.
He caught 57 passes for 789 yards and a team-leading nine TDs last season and caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl.
"It's been frustrating not being able to play yet, but we're 1-0 and that's all that matters," Jeffery told the Wilmington News Journal on Friday. "Stats and all that go out the window. I only care about wins and losses."
Jeffery has not yet been cleared for contact, which places him in the same situation as quarterback Carson Wentz, who tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee Dec. 10.
Jeffery has been participating in individual drills and doing some work with Wentz to stay sharp.
"Same old Carson," Jeffery said. "He's ready to get back out there, ready to compete, just have fun, just always smiling and talking about football."
Pederson has yet to reveal when Wentz will play again.
Some reports have suggested he could return next Sunday against Indianapolis, while others have speculated he could be out even longer.
"His lower-body strength and his upper-body strength have all been trending in the right direction," Pederson said Wednesday. "But Carson has not been cleared for contact."
Bradham returns
Linebacker Nigel Bradham will make his season debut Sunday. He was suspended for the Atlanta game for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy due to an incident that occurred in 2016.
Safety Deiondre Hall, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago last week, also could make his season debut. He was suspended for a game for violating the league's policy against banned substances while with the Bears last season.
Former Eagles Beau Allen (defensive tackle), Vinny Curry (defensive end) and DeSean Jackson (wide receiver) will play for the Buccaneers on Sunday. Allen and Curry helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season. Jackson caught five passes for 146 yards and two TDs for the Bucs in a 48-40 win at New Orleans last Sunday before suffering a concussion. He was cleared to practice Thursday.
