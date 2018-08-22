The Eagles will stage their final dress rehearsal for the upcoming regular season in Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland.
Coach Doug Pederson plans on playing his available starters for the entire first half against the Browns in hopes of establishing some continuity.
Most of those players will sit out next week's preseason finale against the New York Jets to rest before opening the regular season against Atlanta on Sept. 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
"I just want to see overall execution," Pederson said Tuesday in a livestreamed press conference. "We structured our practices this week around that, so that should help the guys that are so-called 'penciled-in' starters to play a little bit better."
Some of the starters and key players are being held out as a precaution, however. Quarterback Carson Wentz, running backs Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles; wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jefferey; left tackle Jason Peters; and defensive end Brandon Graham are among the players who won't play against the Browns or the Jets.
Pederson still has not decided if Wentz or Nick Foles will be the quarterback against the Falcons.
Wentz participated in 11-on-11 sessions this week, but still hasn't been cleared for contact.
"That's the final hurdle," Wentz said Monday.
Here are a few players to keep an eye on as the Eagles try to earn their first preseason win against the Browns.
1. Quarterback Nick Foles: Foles made his preseason debut last week at New England and struggled. He was 3-for-9 for 44 yards passing and was sacked three times, including a strip/sack that also saw him leaving the game with a strained shoulder.
He just wants to have enough protection from his offensive line to allow him to establish some momentum with the players around him such as tight ends Zach Ertz and rookie Dallas Goedert, and wide receiver Mike Wallace.
2. Left tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai:
Vaitai was the reason Foles took so much punishment against the Patriots. He played well last season when Peters was sidelined by a knee injury and entered training camp as the heir apparent to Peters at left tackle.
But he did not play well in the first two preseason games and drew some attention for his admission earlier this week that he "took it easy" and was not "mentally prepared" to play against New England.
3. Defensive end Michael Bennett: Bennett, who was acquired in a trade with Seattle, drew a lot of attention by staying in the locker room with safety Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthem at New England. He hasn't drawn much notice on the field in the preseason, however, registering two total tackles and no sacks in two games.
4. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield: Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has enjoyed a solid preseason. Tyrod Taylor is likely to begin the season as the Browns' starting quarterback, but Mayfield has been impressive. He's completed 18 of 33 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.