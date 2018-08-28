PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson wears a visor instead of a baseball cap during practices and games.
Like a hat, it's evidently big enough to keep secrets under it.
Pederson said Tuesday he'll know by the end of the week whether Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play in the regular-season opener against Atlanta on Sept. 6.
But he won't announce if Wentz or Nick Foles is the Eagles' starting quarterback against the Falcons until just before kickoff.
"Me, personally, I will know by Friday," Pederson said before practice at the NovaCare Complex. "Otherwise, it will be (announced) 90 minutes before kickoff."
Wentz has not played in a regular-season, playoff or preseason game since Dec. 10, when he tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams.
According to medical experts, the normal recovery time for such an injury is nine to 12 months.
Wentz, who will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the New York Jets, has been splitting reps with Foles in practices the last week, according to Pederson, but has not yet been cleared for contact by the team's medical personnel.
Wentz participated in 11-on-11 drills early in training camp, then was withheld from them for about two weeks before returning last week.
"He was always involved in 7-on-7s, and his arm, I've made comments that his arm was live, and he was making some really, really nice throws," Pederson said. "Then when he came back into the 11-on-11s, one of the noticeable changes again, or differences, was just his lower body strength and how well he's progressed through his rehab and conditioning.
"I would say right now he's physically probably stronger than, say, Nick or (quarterback) Joe (Callahan) or even (quarterback) Christian (Hackenberg) because those guys have been practicing and getting all the time. So I think it's realistic to say he's probably a little bit more conditioned at this point of camp than the other guys."
There's been rampant speculation about Wentz's immediate future.
Some think he will play against the Falcons. Others believe he will sit out that game and make his season debut at Tampa Bay on Sept. 16. NBC analyst Peter King has suggested Wentz will miss the first three games.
If Wentz is unable to play for a game or two or three, the Eagles may consider keeping Holy Spirit High School graduate and Absecon resident Callahan or former New York Jet Hackenberg around.
Both Callahan and Hackenberg are expected to get a lot of playing time in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.
"That's a possibility," Callahan said Tuesday after practice. "I'm not sure what their plan is and the medical decisions going on right now. I just know I have to go out and execute and put my best game out there. If it doesn't result in me staying with the Eagles, hopefully I end up somewhere else."
Wentz has already proven he needs very little preparation time to get ready for a game.
During his rookie year in 2016, he missed the last three preseason games after suffering a broken rib against Tampa Bay. A week before the start of the season, however, Pederson and Vice President of Player Operations Howie Roseman traded quarterback Sam Bradford to Minnesota and made Wentz the starter.
He made his debut on Sept. 11, 2011, against Cleveland and completed 22 of 37 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 29-10 victory.
