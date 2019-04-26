PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles used their two second-round draft picks Friday to add more depth and firepower to their offense.
They selected Penn State University running back Miles Sanders with the 53rd overall pick, then picked Stanford University wide receiver J.J. Arceda-Whiteside at No. 57.
"This is a great opportunity for us as a (coaching) staff," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "We continue to add depth and continue to add talent not only for this year, but also for the future. This is going to be exciting for us."
Both players figure to play prominent roles in the offense as rookies.
Sanders, 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds, has the versatility that could make him the Eagles' top running back this season, though he will be part of a crowded backfield that also includes Jordan Howard, Corey Clement, Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood.
Last season, Sanders replaced Saquon Barkley and rushed for 1,247 yards on 220 carries and also had 24 receptions.
"Miles was a coaching and personnel staff favorite," Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman said. "He reminds us of some of the other players we've had around here. We think he's a special talent and perfect fit for our offense."
Arcega-Whiteside, 6-3 and 225 pounds, has drawn comparisons to current Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery because of his size and leaping ability.
He led the Pac-12 with 14 touchdown receptions to go with 63 receptions for 1,059 yards.
"J.J. is a great fit for what we do," Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Joe Douglas said. "His strength, his ability to separate and finish, is going to help. You're not going to separate from every cornerback in this league, so having strength is big."
Arcega-Whiteside's arrival could signal the end of Nelson Agholor's tenure with the Eagles. Agholor, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2015, is scheduled to make $9.4 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.
However, Roseman said he intends to keep Agholor on the team.
"We're excited to have Nelson here and he's going to continue to get better and better," Roseman said. "For us to have this amount of depth and talent, it's something we're going to need over the course of the season. That's been a large part of our success in the past."
Note: The draft ends on Saturday with rounds four through seven. The Eagles only have two picks remaining, one each in the fourth and sixth rounds.
