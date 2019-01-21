Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz and tackle Lane Johnson were among the Philadelphia Eagles players who came to Carson Wentz's defense in the wake of a story in Philly Voice that depicted the quarterback as "selfish" and jealous of Nick Foles' success.
"Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true," Cox tweeted on Monday. "Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100 (percent). He's our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong."
The online story, which cited anonymous sources that reportedly included a half-dozen players, painted an unflattering picture of Wentz. It described him as lacking respect for offensive coordinator Mike Groh, of favoring tight end Zach Ertz at the expense of other playmakers, and an unwillingness to run plays that he termed as "Foles stuff."
Ertz set an NFL single-season record this season for most catches (116) by a tight end. He also is among Wentz's close friends.
"Don't believe everything you read!!!" Ertz tweeted. "Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can’t wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019!"
Foles took over for an injured Wentz for the second straight season this year and led the Eagles to four straight wins, including a victory over Chicago in the first round of the playoffs.
Last season, he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl. Foles was named MVP of the game.
Foles was 4-1 in playoff games over the past two seasons. His only loss was 20-14 at New Orleans the Jan. 13 NFC divisional-round game.
During the season, defensive end Chris Long built a shrine to Foles in his locker that included candles, incense and a signed copy of the quarterback's book "Believe It!"
Cox was the first player to light a candle.
Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in 2016, has never played in a playoff game. He missed last season's postseason run after tearing two ligaments in his left knee. This season, he played 11 games before being shut down with a stress fracture in his back.
"Carson Wentz's biggest enemy is Carson Wentz," one source in the Philly Voice story said. "Sometimes (he) acts like he's won 10 Super Bowls, when he hasn't played in, let alone won, a playoff game yet.
"Everyone around him wants good things for him. He did more thinking on the field than he did playing (in 2018). You don't have to be a brain surgeon or a football expert to see how differently this team plays and reacts with one guy as opposed to the other."
On Jan. 15, coach Doug Pederson announced Wentz will be the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2019.
Foles' future is up in the air. The Eagles can retain him by exercising a $20 million option or can trade him. Foles can become an unrestricted free agent by buying his way out of his contract for $2 million.
The Eagles recently gave him $1 million as a reward for his late-season success. Foles came up four plays short of reaching the incentive that would have triggered the payment, but the Eagles gave it to him anyway.
"Whoever wrote that article (Joe Santoliquito) needs to check their 'sources,'" Johnson tweeted Monday along with the hashtag #fakenews. "Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y'all know where to find me if you have any issues."
