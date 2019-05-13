Eagles Football

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly will earn $22.738 million during the 2020 season.

 Matt Rourke / asssociated press

Single-game tickets to all Philadelphia Eagles home games this season go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household.

Tickets are available for two preseason games and eight regular-season games at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles play Tennessee and Baltimore at the Linc on the preseason on Aug. 8 and 22, respectively. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

Their regular-season home games are against Washington (Sept. 8, 1 p.m.), Detroit (Sept. 22, 1 p.m.), New York Jets (Oct. 6, 1 p.m.), chicago (Nov. 3, 1 p.m.), New England (Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m.), Seattle (Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m.), New York Giants (Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m.) and Dallas (Dec. 22, 4:25 p.m.).

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

