Single-game tickets to all Philadelphia Eagles home games this season go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household.
Tickets are available for two preseason games and eight regular-season games at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles play Tennessee and Baltimore at the Linc on the preseason on Aug. 8 and 22, respectively. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
Their regular-season home games are against Washington (Sept. 8, 1 p.m.), Detroit (Sept. 22, 1 p.m.), New York Jets (Oct. 6, 1 p.m.), chicago (Nov. 3, 1 p.m.), New England (Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m.), Seattle (Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m.), New York Giants (Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m.) and Dallas (Dec. 22, 4:25 p.m.).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.