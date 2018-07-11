The Philadelphia Eagles will host two open practices at Lincoln Financial Field during training camp.
The first is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 5, while another is scheduled to for 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
The practices will be free of charge and open to the public.
Fans interested in attending must reserve tickets in advance. Tickets can be reserved beginning 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18 by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to a full team practice, there will be a number of free activities for fans to enjoy throughout the day, including face painting, alumni autographs, green screen photos and more.
Parking for the event is also free.
