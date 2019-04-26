PHILADELPHIA — Andre Dillard isn't always such a nice guy.
Dillard, the offensive tackle the team chose out of Washington State University in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, said he knows how to be mean when he needs to be, such as when he's playing football.
"It's just a switch," Dillard said Friday in quotes provided by the team. "People might think I'm not capable of being a mean guy on the field because I'm nice right now, but there's that switch that I flip."
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder needed a little time to adopt that attitude.
When he first tried football, Dillard could not have imagined he would one day play college ball.
"I had no idea what I was doing when I first played in eighth and ninth grade," he said. "I had never hit a person before, so I was unsure if that was OK, and (the coaches) were like, 'Yeah, you have a helmet on.'
"Over the years of progressively getting better at the game, I just just fell in love with football more and more. I just put more of my body and soul into it and definitely got more aggressive over the years."
The Eagles are counting on Dillard's aggressiveness to protect quarterback Carson Wentz some day as their starting left tackle.
They moved up from 25th to 22nd in the first round in a trade with Baltimore and used the pick to take Dillard with the idea he will replace veteran Jason Peters at some point.
"We're real excited to get Andre Dillard," Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman said Thursday night. "We had him ranked among the top 10 players in the draft, so when he started to fall, we saw the opportunity."
Peters, 37, is a six-time Pro Bowler but is entering his 16th NFL season and has been battling injuries in recent years.
He is expected to play one more season at left tackle, but there has also been talk of Peters possibly moving inside to left guard to make room for Dillard.
"Whatever they need me to do, regardless of what it is, I'm ready for it," Dillard said.
Dillard becomes the second tackle drafted by the Eagles in the first round in the last seven years. Then-coach Chip Kelly took current right tackle Lane Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013.
As part of the trade with the Ravens, the Eagles also sent them a fourth-round pick (No. 127 overall) and a sixth-rounder (No. 197). The Ravens used the 25th pick on Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown, who will provide a deep threat for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens drafted Jackson with the 32nd overall pick last year after acquiring it in a trade with the Eagles.
"We've talked a lot about improving both (offensive and defensive) lines," Roseman said. "Now that we've addressed the left tackle position, we can use the rest of the draft to address other positions."
Notes: The second and third rounds were held Friday night with the fourth through seventh rounds set for Saturday. ... Two local running backs, Millville's Ryquell Armstead (Temple) and Wildwood's Wes Hills (Slippery Rock), are considered potential draft picks who could also sign as priority free agents after the draft. Oakcrest High graduate Mark Clements, a four-year starter at the University of New Haven, hopes to sign as a free agent.
