PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles drafted left tackle Jason Peters' eventual replacement in the first round of Thursday's NFL draft.
They moved up from 25th to 22nd in the first round via a trade with Baltimore and used that pick to take Washington State University tackle Andre Dillard.
"We're real excited to get Andre Dillard," Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman said. "We had him ranked among the top 10 players in the draft, so when he started to fall, we saw the opportunity."
Dillard, 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is expected to eventually replace Peters as the Eagles' starting left tackle.
Peters, 37, is a six-time Pro Bowler but is entering his 16th NFL season and has been battling injuries in recent years.
"It's just a huge honor to be on the same team as a great veteran player like that," Dillard said in a conference call late Thursday night. "I'm looking forward to competing with him, getting better with him, and learning a lot from him and everybody else there."
Dillard becomes the second tackle drafted by the Eagles in the first round in the last seven years. Then-coach Chip Kelly took current right tackle Lane Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013.
As part of the trade with the Ravens, the Eagles also sent them a fourth-round pick (No. 127 overall) and a sixth-rounder (No. 197). The Ravens used the 25th pick on Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown, who will provide a deep threat for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens drafted Jackson with the 32nd overall pick last year after acquiring it in a trade with the Eagles.
"We've talked a lot about improving both (offensive and defensive) lines," Roseman said. "Now that we've addressed the left tackle position, we can use the rest of the draft to address other positions."
Dillard was in Nashville for the draft, along with other first-round hopefuls.
As the night progressed, he refused to get frustrated, preferring to keep his patience until he NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell call his name and usher him onto the stage.
"I came in kind of with no expectations, honestly," he said. "I've heard of these mock draf that had me all over the place, so I was just like, 'You know what? I'm going to sit back and just kind of let things roll.'"
Notes: The second and third rounds will be held Friday with the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday. ... Two local running backs, Millville's Ryquell Armstead (Temple) and Wildwood's Wes Hills (Slippery Rock), are considered potential draft picks who could also sign as priority free agents after the draft on Saturday. Oakcrest High graduate Mark Clements, a four-year starter at the University of New Haven, is hoping to sign as a free agent.
