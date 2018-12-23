The Eagles are going to need a second-half comeback to earn a victory on Sunday.
Quarterback Nick Foles threw two touchdown passes in the first half, but the Eagles still trail Houston 16-13 at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field.
Foles, making his second straight start in relief of injured Carson Wentz, hit running back Darren Sproles with a short pass that Sproles turned into a 37-yard touchdown on the first possession. He later threw a 1-yard TD to tight end Zach Ertz.
Both TD passes came on fourth-down plays.
Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson ran for a pair of TDs after some Eagles mistakes. Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney set up the first TD with strip/sack agianst Foles. A questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham led to the second TD.
Foles was 21-for-28 for 200 yards in the first half.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz caught nine passes in the first half. He now has 110 for the season, which ties the NFL record for tight ends set by former Dallas standout Jason Witten in 2012.
