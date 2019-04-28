The Philadelphia Eagles took offense at the notion they didn't have enough depth and talent around quarterback Carson Wentz.
Their approach during the NFL draft reflected their desire to help Wentz as much as possible. Four of their five picks were offensive players, the first time that happened since they chose Wentz (first round), guard Isaac Seumalo (third), running back Wendell Smallwood (fifth) and tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (fifth) in 2016.
"(Drafting offensive players) definitely wasn't a concerted thought process," Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman said Saturday in quotes provided by the team. "We went into this draft trying to stick to our board."
This year's class — Washington State tackle Andre Dillard (first), Penn State running back Miles Sanders (second) and Stanford wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (second) — marked the first time the Eagles drafted three offensive players in the third round or higher since 1996, when coach Ray Rhodes chose guard Jermane Mayberry (first), tight end Jason Dunn (second) and quarterback Bobby Hoying (third).
Oh, they also drafted a safety out of Clemson named Brian Dawkins in the second round that year.
Part of the reason they were in position to draft Dillard, Sanders and Arcega-Whiteside was that other teams focused on defensive, specifically the defensive line, in the first round. Eighteen of the first 32 picks were defensive players, including 13 defensive linemen.
"What it did for us is it pushed some guys down to us that maybe in a normal year on the offensive side of the ball, wouldn't be able to get to our pick," Roseman said. "We tried to take advantage of those opportunities."
All three players will start training camp as backups, but could wind up playing significant roles this season.
Dillard, whom the Eagles got at No. 22 after a trade with Baltimore, is considered veteran left tackle Jason Peters' successor. Given Peters' recent spate of injuries, Dillard could get his shot this season.
"Whatever they need me to do, I'm here, ready to do it and ready to work," Dillard said Friday.
Sanders joins a crowded Eagles backfield that already includes Corey Clement, Jordan Howard, Smallwood and Josh Adams. In addition, Darren Sproles is considering playing one more season.
Arcega-Whiteside will join Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, DeSean Jackson, Shelton Gibson and Mack Hollins, among others. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has drawn comparisons to Jeffery because of his strength and leaping ability.
"We've exchanged some text messages already," Arcega-Whiteside said Saturday in a conference call. "I'm excited to learn from him, and I think he's excited to just kind of guide me and teach me whatever he's done that's worked. At the end of the day, the better I can make the team, the better we can all benefit from it."
The Eagles are evidently trying to create competition at every position. They proved that when they drafted Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson in the fifth round.
Wentz is unquestionably the franchise quarterback, but has missed large chunks of the last two seasons with knee and back injuries, respectively. With Nick Foles now with Jacksonville, Nate Sudfeld will battle Thorson to be Wentz's backup.
"Obviously, Carson has the keys to the car," Thorson said in a conference call Saturday. "He knows it all, and I'm sure Nate does too. So, I'm looking forward to learning from them, but also becoming good friends with them and supporting them and competing my butt off and so looking forward to getting to know them."
The Eagles didn't completely ignore their defense, however.
They used a fourth-round pick on Sanders' Penn State teammate, defensive end Shareef Miller.
Miller is a Philadelphia native who grew up as an Eagles fan. He said he watched Super Bowl LII with his grandfather.
"Watching that Super Bowl was a great moment for us and the city," Miller said in a conference call Saturday. "Me and my grandpop cried because we used to always stress about the Eagles. It was a great feeling."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.