Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz acknowledges he has some room for improvement as a leader, teammate and player.
Wentz disagreed with some elements of a PhillyVoice.com story last month that suggested he’s viewed in a negative light by some players and Eagles officials. But he also did not refute the entire article during an interview with a half-dozen reporters last Thursday.
“I know who I am, first of all,” Wentz said according to a transcript of the interview on ESPN.com. “I know I’m not perfect. I know I have flaws. So I’m not going to sit here and say it was inaccurate and completely made up. I’m not going to do that.
“But at the end of the day, I will say our locker room is really close. If there were guys that had issues, in hindsight, I wish we could have just talked about them.”
The PhillyVoice.com story, which cited anonymous sources that it said included a half-dozen players, painted an unflattering picture of Wentz. It described him as lacking respect for new offensive coordinator Mike Groh, of favoring tight end Zach Ertz at the expense of other Eagles playmakers and showing an unwillingness to run certain plays he termed as “Foles stuff.”
He was also described as “egotistical,” “selfish” and “uncompromising” in the story, despite a lack of playoff accomplishments. Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in 2016, has never played in a playoff game. He missed last season’s postseason run after tearing two ligaments in his left knee. This season ended after 11 games with a stress fracture in his back.
While Wentz was on the sideline, Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first championship since 1960 with a 41-33 victory over New England in last season’s Super Bowl. He was also named the game’s MVP.
This season, he won four straight games, including a playoff win at Chicago.
“I think it was awesome for Nick to show there wasn’t a fluke,” Wentz said. “Nick’s a heck of a player. But at the same time, there’s the real emotions that, again the same thing, I want to be out there. Here we are again, and when I went down we were losing, and here we’re winning. There’s all those real emotions that you’ve got to battle.”
Wentz said he first heard about the story the day it was posted online, Jan. 21.
He was eating breakfast with his wife, Maddison, when he received a text from a member of the Eagles’ media relations staff.
“Initially, I was trying to figure out who could (have made the negative comments),” Wentz said. “In your mind, you play detective. But then you’re like, ‘Does it really matter?’ It’s never fun to read, but to an extent, you look at it and say, ‘Well, if someone did have this perception of me, why? What have I done wrong? What can I get better at?’”
Wentz did take issue with some items, however.
He rejected the suggestion that he had “bullied” Groh this season. Groh had taken over the position in place of Frank Reich, who left to become Indianapolis’ head coach.
His supposed rivalry with Foles likely will end soon.
According to ESPN.com and NFL.com, the Eagles are expected to exercise the $20 million option on Foles by Sunday’s deadline. They are said to interested in trading him, but there is also the possibility that Foles could leave as a free agent.
Jacksonville, Denver, Miami and Washington have been mentioned as potential landing spots.
Assuming he’s recovered from his various injuries Wentz will be the starting quarterback at the beginning of next season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.