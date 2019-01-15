The Philadelphia Eagles will have a different look next season.
Some players won’t be re-signed, some will be released and others are said to be contemplating retirement.
“It’s hard (to make personnel decisions),” Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman said Tuesday. “Some of those guys have done a lot for the organization and the city and are also good people.
“It’s hard to separate the emotional aspect of things, but it’s something we have to do. There is that respect factor and what they’ve done for us, but the bottom line is we have to do what’s best for the team.”
Roseman spoke two days after the Eagles’ season-ending 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Here are 10 players who may not be back next season.
1. Quarterback Nick Foles: Coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that Carson Wentz will be the Eagles’ starting quarterback next season. Foles wants to be a starter.
2. Defensive end Brandon Graham: The nine-year veteran is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.
3. Running back Darren Sproles: The 35-year-old has not decided if he wants to play another year. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent.
4. Center Jason Kelce: He’s considered the best center in the league but has said he’s thinking about retiring.
5. Tackle Jason Peters: He has an option for next season but turns 37 later this month and battled injuries throughout this season. It might be time to part ways with the future Hall of Famer.
6. Wide receiver Golden Tate: He caught the winning touchdown pass in the playoffs against Chicago but otherwise was a nonfactor. He’s due to become an unrestricted free agent.
7. Defensive end Chris Long: The 33-year-old also will be a free agent but is considering retirement.
8. Running back Jay Ajayi: His season-ending knee injury and back troubles could mean the Eagles will let him test free agency.
9. Linebacker Jordan Hicks: When he’s healthy, he’s a tremendous defensive player. But the Eagles might let him leave via free agency because of repeated injuries.
10. Wide receiver Mike Wallace: He played in two games before breaking his leg and never caught a pass for the Eagles. He’s going to be an unrestricted free agent.
