PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are finally on a winning streak.
They have back-to-back victories for the first time this season after Monday's 28-13 win over Washington at Lincoln Financial Field.
The victory also kept their playoff hopes alive.
The Eagles (6-6) are tied with the Redskins (6-6) for second place in the NFC East, one game behind Dallas (7-5), with four regular-season games left. The Eagles play the Cowboys on Sunday.
The Redskins suffered their third straight defeat and lost another quarterback to a season-ending leg injury. Colt McCoy broke his right fibula in the first quarter. Alex Smith broke his right fibula and tibia Nov. 18.
Former Eagle Mark Sanchez, who was signed Nov. 19 after a tryout, replaced McCoy.
A number of unlikely heroes emerged for the Eagles.
Running back Darren Sproles, who had missed the last 10 games with a hamstring injury, scored on a 14-yard run in the first quarter. It was his first TD since the 2016 season.
Wide receiver Golden Tate, who had been a non-factor since arriving in a trade with Detroit last month, scored his first touchdown as an Eagle on a 6-yard pass from Carson Wentz in the first quarter. He finished with seven receptions for a team-high 85 yards.
Tight end Zach Ertz became the most prolific receiver in franchise history. His nine receptions gave him 93 for the season, breaking the team's single-season record of 90 set by former running back Brian Westbrook in 2007.
Ertz also has a chance to break the NFL record for tight ends set in 2012 by former Dallas standout Jason Witten, who was at the Linc on Monday as an analyst for ESPN.
Despite their exploits, the game was close entering the fourth quarter.
Sanchez's first play for the Redskins was also a record-setting performance. Running back Adrian Peterson took a handoff at Washington's 10-yard line, burst through a giant hole on the left side and outran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and safety Corey Graham to the end zone for a 90-yard TD.
It was the longest run from scrimmage against the Eagles in their history. Pittsburgh's John Henry Johnson had an 87-yarder on Dec. 11, 1960.
The Eagles led 14-13 after three quarters behind touchdowns from Tate and Sproles. Tate's TD came on the Eagles' opening drive, marking the first time they've scored in the first quarter since they did so against the Giants on Oct. 11.
The Eagles pulled away with a 14-0 surge in the fourth quarter.
Wentz found wide receiver Jordan Matthews for a 4-yard TD, then hit Tate for a two-point conversion that gave them a 22-13 lead. Jake Elliott added two field goals.
Wentz was 27 for 39 for 306 yards with two TDs and an interception.
Besides contending for the division title, the Eagles also have a slim chance of earning a wild-card playoff spot.
They are among a slew of teams still mathematically alive, along with Seattle (7-5), Minnesota (6-5-1), Carolina (6-6), Washington (6-6), Tampa Bay (5-7) and Green Bay (4-7-1).
The Eagles lost to the Vikings, Panthers and Buccaneers this season. They play the Redskins once more in the regular-season finale.
