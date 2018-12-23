PHILADELPHIA — Zach Ertz is officially the most productive tight end in NFL history.
The Eagles standout continued his outstanding season by breaking the league's single-season record for most receptions by a tight end during Sunday's 32-30 victory over Houston at Lincoln Financial Field.
Ertz, recently named to his second straight Pro Bowl, caught 12 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. He now has 113 receptions this season, breaking the mark of 110 set by former Dallas tight end Jason Witten in 2012.
Breaking the record was big for Ertz, but it meant even more because Witten is one of his mentors and idols.
"I don't think I've truly come to grips with (breaking the record), yet," Ertz said. "One thing I do know is that I didn't get here by myself. Jason Witten has been a huge part of this, so technically I think part of him still has the record. (Former Eagles tight end) Brent Celek has also been huge for me."
The record also meant a lot to him because he set it during a pivotal victory.
The Eagles' (8-7) win enabled them to stay alive in the NFC playoff race heading into next week's regular-season finale at Washington. An Eagles win over the Redskins and a Minnesota (8-6-1) loss to Chicago would put the Eagles in the postseason.
"It's tough not to control your own destiny," Ertz said. "But we've said for a while now that every game is a must-win game for us. That's the way we've approached these last five games. We were 4-6 at one point, but no one quit."
He had some important catches Sunday.
In addition to his two touchdown receptions, he also had a huge catch during the Eagles' game-winning drive. The Eagles were faced with a third-and-10 situation from their 45-yard line when quarterback Nick Foles hit Ertz for a 20-yard gain that help set up place-kicker Jake Elliott's game-winning, 35-yard field goal as time expired.
"Our quarterbacks do have a comfort level with him," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "He seems to be that guy that you know exactly where he's going to be. That gives quarterbacks that little sense of comfort, especially in crucial moments like the route he ran late in the game."
Ertz has been the Eagles' most reliable receiver all season.
Sunday's performance marked the fifth game this year he's had at least 11 receptions. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is the first Eagles player regardless of position to have 100 catches in a season.
"It's amazing to see him break the (NFL) record," Foles said. "And especially to break the record that was held by somebody that he looked up to as a kid. And now Zach gets to be a person that kids look up to."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.