The most exciting Philadelphia Eagles season in decades is about to get started.
They will enter training camp Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex as defending NFL champions for the first time since 1961. Coach Doug Pederson and company will try to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champs since New England in 2003-04 and the first NFC team to do it since Dallas in 1992-93.
The hype surrounding the team is so high that their two open practices at Lincoln Financial Field, on Aug. 5 and 11, are sold out.
Here are five key players to keep an eye on during training camp and the preseason as the Eagles prepare to defending their title.
Quarterback Carson Wentz
Wentz has made impressive progress after tearing two ligaments in his left knee in December. Pederson and the Eagles’ medical staff have not revealed their plans for him during training camp and the preseason, except to say his comeback will not be rushed.
Wentz, who was enjoying an outstanding season before the injury, did not participate in any full-team drills during the offseason workouts.
Quarterback Nick Foles
With Wentz’s status uncertain, the Eagles wisely decided not to trade Foles during the offseason. The Super Bowl MVP enters training camp as the starting quarterback. He is expected to remain in that position through the preseason and until Wentz is ready to play.
Tackle Jason Peters
Peters, 36, is back for his 15th NFL season — 10th with the Eagles — but is also coming back from another serious injury. The nine-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer tore two ligaments in his right knee in October. When healthy, he is still regarded among the best left tackles in the league. Halapoulivaati Vaitai is a solid backup.
Running back/returner Darren Sproles
Sproles, another potential Hall of Famer, was set to retire at the end of last season. After suffering a broken arm and a knee injury in September that forced him to miss the Super Bowl, however, the 35-year-old decided to come back for another year. He brings an extra element to the Eagles’ backfield as a receiver and is one of the best punt returners in league history.
Linebacker Jordan Hicks
Hicks is the quarterback of the Eagles’ defense. He could have even more responsibility this year, considering the lack of depth at linebacker. But like Wentz, Peters and Sproles, Hicks is coming back from an injury. A ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in October forced him to miss the final 12 games, including the Super Bowl.
