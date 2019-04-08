EGG HARBOR CITY — Atlantic City Blackjacks coach Ron James was encouraged Monday.
The team opened its first training camp with a two-hour workout at Euro Sports Center in preparation for its inaugural season in the Arena Football League. Though the Blackjacks are an expansion franchise, the 35-player camp roster includes more than a dozen players who played for James on other Arena League teams.
"We have at least one guy who played for me at every position group," James said. "Having that experience helps a lot because it enables us to hit the ground running. Those guys can explain what I'm looking for to the new guys without me having to do it."
James, 54, has been an AFL head coach with five other franchises. He was named AFL Coach of the Year in 2012 with the Utah Blaze and in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Storm. He also coached the Las Vegas Gladiators (2005-06), Pittsburgh Power (2014) and Portland Steel (2016).
In 2017, he guided the Storm to the Arena Bowl championship game. The Storm's quarterback that season was Randy Hippeard. The league's MVP in 2017, Hippeard was among the players at Monday's two-hour practice.
"Having played for Coach James before, I know what to expect," Hippeard said. "His practices are a lot different than some of the other coaches I've played for. Anytime you have that comfort level with someone, it makes things a lot easier, and that's big for us."
Hippeard, 33, is entering his seventh season in the AFL. He has thrown for 18,086 yards and 384 TDs in that span to go with 483 rushing yards and 42 TDs.
He also will be expected to provide veteran leadership. That was evident Monday, when he began an offensive drill by smacking the linemen with a white towel in the huddle.
"You've got to let the big guys know you're looking at them," Hippeard said with a laugh.
James spent the first half of the practice working with the offensive and defensive linemen while offensive coordinator Shane Stafford oversaw the one-on-one matchups between wide receivers and defensive backs.
Hippeard took turns heaving spirals downfield with fellow quarterbacks Drew Powell and Warren Smith, a Lacey Township High School graduate who teaches health and physical education and coaches football and basketball at the school.
"It was a typical first day," Smith said. "We started putting in the offense, and now we'll continue to build on that. We basically only have two weeks to get ready, so having some experienced players is a great thing."
The 35 players at Monday's practice included three who were signed after a March 30 open tryout, including former Rowan University wide receiver Warren Oliver.
Oliver had to rush to make Monday's 7 a.m. team meeting and practice. He worked until 5 a.m. as a behavioral specialist at a youth home in Jackson Township.
"As soon as I heard they were holding that tryout (in Pitman), I knew I had to go," Oliver said. "It's a team in home state, and they had a big Rowan banner hanging at the field, so I knew I had to give it a shot. I'm really glad they signed me. There's a lot of talent here, but I like my odds."
Notes: The players are staying at Ocean Casino Resort during training camp, which lasts until April 19. All workouts, which are open to the public, are being held at Euro Sports Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will hold a scrimmage with the Philadelphia Soul from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Total Turf Experience in Pitman. ... The Blackjacks unveiled their game-day jerseys. ... The Blackjacks open the season at the Wells Fargo Center against the Soul on April 27. The first home game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is 3:30 p.m. May 4 against the league's other expansion team, the Columbus Destroyers.
