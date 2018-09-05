2017 season records: Falcons 10-6; Eagles 13-3
Line: Eagles by 2 1/2 points
Over/under: 45 points
TV Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (NBC)
Forecast: 85 degrees
My pick: Eagles' bid for 16-0 record ends early. Falcons 21, Eagles 17 (2017 season record: 12-4)
Last time met: The Eagles advanced to the NFC championship game last season with a 15-10 victory over the Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field. Placekicker Jake Elliott kicked three field goals. Cornerback Jalen Mills broke up a pass from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan toward wide receiver Julio Jones in the end zone to clinch the win.
Eagles' best-case scenario: They kick off the NFL season with an impressive performance. Foles gets the start in place of injured Carson Wentz and throws two touchdown passes. Jay Ajayi rushes for 100 yards. Ryan throws two interceptions.
Eagles' worst-case scenario: Coach Doug Pederson's decision to rest key players during the preseason backfires. Foles struggles and throws three interceptions. The offensive line gives up four sacks. Ryan throws three TD passes.
Keep an eye on: Falcons defensive Jack Crawford (No. 95). Crawford, a St Augustine Prep graduate and Egg Harbor Township resident, missed most of last season with a torn biceps. The 6-foot-5, 288-pounder is in his second season with the Falcons after previous stints with Oakland (2012-13) and Dallas (2014-16).
Notable numbers
Eagles lead series 19-14-1 ... Eagles are 38-46-1 in season openers ... Doug Pederson is 2-0 in season openers as Eagles coach ... Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 2-1 in season openers. ... Eagles and Falcons met in season opener in 2015 with Falcons winning 26-24. ... Eagles and Falcons will be meeting for the fourth straight season.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Foles will start the opener. Wentz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder surgery) are expected to miss the game with injuries. Wide receiver Mike Wallace is the only new starter from last season. The offensive line is considered among the best the league, though left tackle Jason Peters is coming off a knee injury from last season. Running backs Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles are a top trio. Tight end Zach Ertz is coming off a tremendous season.
Falcons: Ryan, a North Wildwood summer visitor, is entering his 11th season. His 20 TD passes last season were his fewest since his rookie year in 2008. He's thrown for over 4,000 years in seven straight years. He's one of 10 offensive starters back from last season. Jones is among the league's top wide receivers. Running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are dangerous.
EDGE IS EVEN
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: Linebacker Nigel Bradham is serving a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He is a key member of the defense. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks returns after missing half of last season with a ruptured Achilles. LaRoy Reynolds and Nate Gerry will join Hicks at linebacker. Tackle Fletcher Cox is among the best in the league. Michael Bennett joins a deep rotation at end.
Falcons: Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones is their best player. Dontari Poe (Carolina) and Adrian Claybourn (New England) left via free agency, but they still have a lot of talent. End Vic Beasley and tackle Grady Jarrett lead the front four. Cornerback Desmond Trufant and safety Keanu Neal are part of a deep secondary.
EDGE IS EVEN
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson made all the right moves last season.
Falcons: Dan Quinn had his team in the Super Bowl in 2016.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Crowd will be amped to see them raise the Super Bowl flag.
Falcons: Ryan's not fazed by playing in Philly.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Mark Bradley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
"Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman didn’t play a preseason down. I'm reasonably certain they'll figure in the for-real opener in Philadelphia. That's not just discretion being the better part of valor; that's clever trumping stupid."
Key matchup
Eagles left tackle Jason Peters (71) vs. Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44). Beasley is one of the league's top edge rushers. Peters is a future Hall of Famer, but the 36-year-old is coming off a knee injury.
