The Falcons owned a 6-3 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of field goals from veteran place-kicker Matt Bryant. Bryant's 52-yard field goal broke a 3-3 tie.
The Eagles' defense came up big in the first quarter, stiffening on a pair of goal-line stands to hold the Falcons to a 3-0 lead.
Atlanta's offense moved downfield with ease on its first possession, with running back Devonta Freeman breaking loose for a 20-yard gain and quarteback Matt Ryan hitting wide receiver Julio Jones for 33 yards.
The Falcons came up empty, however, when Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill tackled Freeman for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Eagles' 1-yard line.
Atlanta moved back into scoring position on the next possession behind Ryan's 26-yard screen pass to running back Tevin Coleman, but were forced to settle for Matt Bryant's 21-yard field goal.
The Falcons ran seven plays inside the Eagles' 5-yard line on those two posessions and lost a year.
The Eagles fared no better in the field quarter, however. Quarterback Nick Foles and company had trouble getting in sync. The offense was held to zero yards in the first quarter, the first time that's happened to them in a game since week 17 against Dallas in the 2015 season.
Foles finally got untracked in the second quarter. The Eagles moved to the Falcons' 8-yard line before stalling, leaving Jake Elliott to boot a 26-yard field goal to even it at 3-3.
