PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles' 2019 season started Thursday for Tim Wilson and about 10,000 other fans that attended the team's annual draft party at Lincoln Financial Field.
"I'm born and raised an Eagles fan, and I look forward to the draft every year," said Wilson, 57, who made the trek from Reading, Pennsylvania, with 18-year-old grandson Aidan Wilson. "When I was younger, I'd follow along and write down the names of every year."
Tim Wilson, who vacations at his sister Lois Mullen's house in Wildwood Crest in the summer, showed up wearing a Kelly green No. 12 Randall Cunningham jersey while Aidan sported a black No. 20 Brian Dawkins jersey.
They were among a large crowd that strolled along the concourse of the Tork Club section of the Linc, lined up for autographs from former guard Todd Herremans and current offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and eventually wandered across the playing field.
"This is my first time ever being on the field," Philadelphia's Keishan Patel, 25, said. "I thought I was going to pass out."
Patel attended the draft party with friends Rony Skhariah, 24, and Jaebu Kurian, 25. All three were clad in black No. 11 Carson Wentz jerseys.
Their loyalty to Wentz dates back to the 2016 NFL draft, when the Eagles took the North Dakota State University quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.
"I knew he was going to be great back then," Kurian said. "He's our quarterback, so we have to support him. If shows up here today, I'll give him a big hug."
They were looking for the Eagles to draft a linebacker like Michigan's Devin Bush or a defensive tackle like Mississippi State's Jeffery Simmons in Thursday's first round. The Eagles held the No. 25 overall pick.
Simmons was projected to be a top-15 pick before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while working out on Feb. 12. Given the Eagles' depth at defensive tackle — they re-signed Tim Jernigan to a one-year contract Thursday — they could afford to take Simmons and let him sit for a year behind Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson and Jernigan.
Husband and wife Nick and Anita Patel from Northeast Philadelphia were at the draft party for the first time.
"We don't have season tickets, but we're big Eagles fans and try to get to one or two games a year," Nick said. "I'm hoping they get a linebacker, running back and some offensive linemen this weekend."
Philadelphia's Joe Obermeier, 56, was attending the draft party with 13-year-old granddaughter Jadalynn Tokarski, 13, for the second straight year.
Jadaylynn had an Eagles balloon hat made and also got the Eagles' logo painted on her face. A few minutes later, they posed for photos with Noah, a 17-year-old bald eagle who lives at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
"I'm hoping they'll address the defensive and offensive lines, and we need a solid running back," Obermeier said. "We'll really don't have any weaknesses, but our offensive line is getting old and we need to replace them eventually."
Obermeier and Tokarski then got in line for autographs.
Last year, they were able to meet former Eagles running back Keith Byars and current wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.
"Alshon is Jadalynn's favorite player and she was hoping he'd be there," Obermeier said. "Then he came out from behind a curtain and she screamed."
