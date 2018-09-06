It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a win.
The Eagles came through on both the offensive and defensive sides when they had to. Not the prettiest of wins, but anytime you can beat a quality team like the Falcons, you take it.
They've got a lot of work to do, but if they clean things up, we might just be in for another very memorable year.
Patrick Richardson
Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Now, let’s get down to business. Penalties almost cost us this game. Your starters need to play more in the preseason games. The defense was outstanding.
Go, Eagles!
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Atlanta chokes in the red zone, and the Iggles come through in the clutch.
Sproles' and Peters' preseason? Who needs preseason?
E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES! Repeat for Philly!
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
An OK first game. I think both teams looked a little sloppy.
If we want to go to the playoffs, we need to do better. But we'll take the win.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
A clearly rusty Eagles offense got better as the game moved on. They held on till the last play and won a game in which they were the home underdog.
This team has a very good defene. If Wentz comes back and plays the way he did before the injury, this team will go far again this year.
Ed Shavelson
Northfield
What an opening game!
Too many penalties, but a great way to start the season.
The defense deserves the game ball.
Joe Maloy
North Wildwood
The first game of the season and the hangover of the Super Bowl win is still evident.
Nick Foles could not have been any more flat. Hopefully, Carson Wentz is available next week because our offense needs that boost.
The defense had rust, but that goal-line stand showed its promise. The special teams were flat, with to many mistakes. And the penalties ... way too many!
Time management was also a problem for Doug, but in the end, the refs could not steal it away! Eagles 1-0.
Ten days until we travel to the Bucs. Plenty of time to correct the mistakes!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
First, the fans weathered the storm, then the Eagles took the field and did so from the Falcons. Lightning delayed the start; later, the Birds caught lightning in a bottle again, as Nick Foles caught the ball on another crucial trick play. These Eagles fly under all conditions.
Yes, Coach Pederson served up a second Philly Special, and seven months after the dish debuted, it was every bit as delicious (the meal is equally filling and fulfilling).
Still, it took a pair of goal-line stands for the Eagles to withstand the Falcons. As the Birds' DB shoved the receiver out of bounds on the final play, it proved that when push comes to shove, the Eagles have what it takes to win.
"Super Bowl champs” has a nice ring to it — and an even nicer ring to go with it.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
A first-half Birds offense lulled us all asleep, but a Philly Philly Special woke up the team, the fans and me.
The defense played tough, the running game came alive and, amazingly, we reprised our playoff win by stopping the Ryan to Jones duo on the game's final play. History does repeat itself!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
Thanks to defense, the Eagles won this game.
Foles will get better. He may be the starter for several more weeks due to the latest reports. Getting Jeffery and Bradham back also will help this team.
Pat Duran
Linwood
