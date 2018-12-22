PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz is undoubtedly the Eagles' quarterback of the future.
Coach Doug Pederson has made that clear to everyone, including Wentz, who is forced to watch Nick Foles lead the team for the second straight year while dealing with a stress fracture in his back.
"I can stand here and say that Carson is our quarterback," Pederson said. "He's our quarterback of the future. That's why we drafted him. I think we just continue to reconfirm that with Carson and let him know that. Continue to say, 'Hey, you're going to be here for a long time, have a long career.' We just have to commit to that and communicate that to him and let that kind of sink in."
Foles is the quarterback of the present. He's the one in charge of trying to help the Eagles reach the playoffs. The Eagles (7-7) can boost their postseason hopes with a victory over Houston (10-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
It helps that Foles has been in this situation before. His inspirational, incredible performance late last season, including Super Bowl LII, proved that he's capable of coming off the bench and playing well.
"It's not easy to do," Foles said. "But I'm definitely more comfortable because I've done it before. I'm not in uncharted waters."
He's actually been in both situations.
There was a time when Foles was considered the Eagles' quarterback of the future. He replaced an injured Michael Vick in 2013 and went on to enjoy a spectacular season that featured 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. He also tied an NFL record with seven TD passes in a game and led the Eagles to the playoffs under rookie coach Chip Kelly.
His status changed the last time the Eagles played the Texans.
He opened 2014 as the starter and was enjoying a solid season before suffering a broken collarbone at Houston in the eighth game. A few months later, Kelly traded him to St. Louis for quarterback Sam Bradford, marking the start of a frustrating, sojourn that also featured a stop in Kansas City before he found his way back to Philadelphia.
But the tribulations he endured also helped him. He now has a new outlook on football and life.
"You can name me the starter, the backup, the third-string guy, and it's not going to affect me," Foles said. "Whatever role I have, I just want to embrace it."
His future role is undefined.
Regardless of how Foles performs in the next two games and/or the playoffs, the Eagles are set to sign Wentz to a long-term extension either this offseason or next. Foles, who is due to make $20 million next year, will almost certainly be playing somewhere else in 2019.
Unless he leads the team to the Super Bowl again.
But that's the future.
Foles is living in the present.
"I want Carson to succeed," Foles said. "I want him to play. But it doesn't matter if I'm in the limelight or the background. I'm in a different role now, but I want to be the same person. I want to bring joy, bring energy, and help my teammates in any way I can."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.