Friday at Eagles camp
The quarterbacks
Nick Foles took most of the reps with the first-team offense during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills. He struggled to get in sync with his receivers, forcing them to make difficult catches. Saftey Malcolm Jenkins intercepted an errant pass.
Carson Wentz alternated between the first- and second-team offenses, though he skipped one of the rotations in the 11-on-11 drills. He wore a brace on his left leg but appeared to move around pretty well in the pocket.
Nate Sudfeld looked sharp while running the backup offense in both drills.
Joe Callahan, an Absecon native and Holy Spirit High School graduate, was skipped in the seven-on-seven drills. He got one series in the 11-on-11s and completed two of four passes.
The new guys
Defensive end Michael Bennett (trade from Seattle) alternated with the first- and second-team defenses. He spent some time signing autographs for fans afterward.
Wide receiver Anthony Mahoungou (rookie free agent) continued to impress. He got a few reps with the starting offense.
Wide receiver Mike Wallace (free agent) experienced problems with cramping in his right calf toward the end of practice.
If the season started today
De'Vante Bausby would be the slot cornerback. Bausby took most of the reps inside with the starting defense while Sidney Jones played on the outside.
Play of the day
Sudfeld completed a 30-yard pass along the sideline to wide receiver Rashard Davis against tight coverage from cornerback Rasul Douglas.
What they're saying
Running back Jay Ajayi, on former teammate LeGarrette Blount: "He was the first guy to welcome me to the team last year. I respect him so much."
Eagles today
The Eagles are scheduled to practice at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the NovaCare Complex. Practices are closed to the public except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.