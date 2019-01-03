PHILADELPHIA — One spring day in 2012, about a month before the NFL draft, Eagles assistant coaches Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy were watching tapes of the quarterback prospects.
Pederson was about to visit with a few of them when head coach Andy Reid popped into the office.
"Coach Reid told Doug, 'Go ahead and divert your flight to Arizona,'" Nagy, who is now Chicago's head coach, said Wednesday on a conference call. "You're gonna go see this Nick Foles kid."
Actually, Pederson met up with Foles at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. He was impressed enough that the Eagles drafted Foles in the third round.
He was the seventh quarterback taken that year, after Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Tannehill, Brandon Weeden, Brock Osweiler and Russell Wilson, and before Kirk Cousins.
"Coach Pederson is the one who drafted me," Foles said in an earlier interview. "He was the only coach who flew down to Texas and worked me out. I was only worked out by one team, and that was by Coach Pederson."
Nagy remembered being very impressed with Foles' tapes from his games at the University of Arizona. He recalled a tall, athletic kid with a strong arm who also had great pocket awareness.
Nagy wound up working with Foles in 2016, when Nagy was Reid's offensive coordinator, and Foles was Alex Smith's backup.
He'll be coaching against him Sunday, when Foles and the Eagles take on the Bears in a wild card-round playoff game at Chicago's Soldier Field.
Since that 2012 season, Foles' career has had its ups and downs. Right now, he's recognized as a quarterback that plays his best when the pressure is on.
A year after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl, he's got them back in the playoff hunt on the heels of a string of terrific performances.
His exploits are legendary.
Two weeks ago, Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards in a 32-30 victory over Houston. More impressively, he got off the turf after a big hit from Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to lead the game-winning drive.
Last week, he tied the NFL record with 25 consecutive completions in a 24-0 win over Washington.
"I'm surrounded by great people who do their job at a really high level," Foles said Wednesday. "I'm just a small piece of the puzzle that goes out there and does my job."
The bigger the stakes, the better he plays.
He enters Sunday's game with a 9-0 record in games played in December or later in the last two seasons.
"First of all, he gets here early and he studies and prepares," Pederson said Wednesday. "Secondly, he understands the game plan and how we're trying to attack an opponent. He understands protection. He understands where his hot throws are going to be. I think that's just part of being a professional quarterback."
He's also done a great job of spreading the ball around. In the last three games, he's completed passes to seven, nine and eight receivers, respectively.
No one has benefited more than wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Foles has not been afraid to throw 50-50 passes to take advantage of Jeffery's leaping ability. He's caught 16 passes for 301 yards and a TD in the last three games.
"That's just Nick being Nick," Jeffery said Wednesday. "He just stays relaxed and takes it one play at a time. He always says, 'Just be where you're feet are,' and he lives by that."
Despite his exploits and success, there is a chance Foles will be leaving after the season.
Pederson and others appear committed to Carson Wentz as their franchise quarterback.
Foles has made no secret of love for the team, the city and takes pride in wearing that No. 9 jersey. His teammates are hoping he'll be wearing it for at least a little while longer.
"We're going to do everything we can to make sure this isn't his last game as an Eagle," tight end Zach Ertz said Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.