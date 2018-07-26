EAGLES CAMP NOTEBOOK
(Press Eagles beat writer David Weinberg will be offering some observations during training camp.)
Thursday at Eagles camp
The quarterbacks
Carson Wentz participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since tearing two ligaments in his left knee Dec. 10. He wore a brace on his leg and appeared to move around fairly well during his reps.
Nick Foles looked sharp, save for a late interception by cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Nate Sudfeld took the majority of the snaps with the backups and was inconsistent. He threw an interception to safety Jeremy Reaves.
Joe Callahan, an Absecon native and Holy Spirit High School graduate, was sharp early, but had a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage and missed on a few throws later.
The new guys
Defensive end Michael Bennett (trade from Seattle) took some reps with the starting defense and spent the time between plays dancing to the music blaring from the speakers surrounding the field.
Tight end Dallas Goedert (rookie draft pick) dropped a pass from Wentz during the 11-on-11 sessions.
Running back Matt Jones (free agent) ran hard and also showed promise as a receiver during the non-contact, 11-on-11 drills.
If the season started today
The Eagles would need a new backup center behind Jason Kelce. Isaac Seumalo was in the middle with the backup offense and struggled.
Play of the day
Running back/punt returner Darren Sproles looked fully recovered from his knee injury suffered in September. He fielded a punt Thursday and froze wide receiver Shelton Gibson with a nifty juke at full speed.
What they're saying
Wentz, on his honeymoon in Greece: "Even on my honeymoon, I still found a way to get some workouts in … At the fitness center."
Bumps and bruises
Defensive end Brandon Graham (offseason ankle surgery), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (offseason shoulder surgery) and safety Chris Maragos (knee surgery last season) were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (offseason back surgery) and wide receiver Bryce Treggs (sore knee) were placed on the Non-Football Injured List (NFI).
Eagles today
The Eagles are scheduled to practice at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the NovaCare Complex. Practices are closed to the public except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors.
