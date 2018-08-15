Much of the intrigue surrounding the Eagles' preseason game at New England Thursday has nothing to do with the game.
Everyone seems to be intensely interested in whether Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will shake hands with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, something he neglected to do after the Eagles' 41-33 victory in Super Bowl LII.
Everyone except Foles, that is.
"I think everyone's making a big deal about this and it's not a big deal at all," Foles said. "We practiced with the Patriots (in 2014) and I got to talk to Tom quite a bit. He's a great guy, and I have all the respect in the world for him."
The game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, also marks the first meeting between the teams since the Super Bowl, but the players and coach Doug Pederson are putting zero emphasis on the rematch.
Pederson is still deep into the evaluation process to determine the 53-man roster for the regular season.
"It's obviously a different atmosphere," Pederson said last Saturday. "It's preseason, and both teams are still evaluating a lot of players. I know the Patriots will focus on the Patriots and we're going to focus on the Eagles. This will be a good opportunity for a lot of our players again."
Here are three players to keep an eye on for the Eagles.
1. Quarterback Nick Foles - Foles, the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII, will be playing in his first preseason game since re-signing with the Eagles in 2017. He sat out all four games last year with elbow tendonitis and missed last Thursday's preseason opener against Pittsburgh with muscle spasms in his right trapezius.
Foles has taken almost all the reps with the first-team offense during training camp. If Carson Wentz's knee isn't 100 percent, he will be the starter when the Eagles open the regular season against Atlanta on Sept. 6.
2. Wide receiver Shelton Gibson - Gibson was one of the standouts at training camp, which just concluded Tuesday, and is very much in contention for a roster spot as both a receiver and returner.
Nelson Agholor (lower body injury) and Alshon Jeffery (offseason shoulder surgery) will not play against the Patriots, which gives younger receivers such as Gibson, Mack Hollins, Bryce Treggs and Greg Ward an opportunity to impress the coaches.
3. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill - Grugier-Hill has emerged as a contender to replace Mychal Kendricks as a starting outside linebacker. Nathan Gerry is currently penciled in as the starter, but Grugier-Hill has impressed defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz with his quickness, nose for the football and knowledge of the defense.
Both Grugier-Hill and Gerry have moved ahead of Corey Nelson. They may both wind up starting against the Falcons while Nigel Bradham serves a one-game suspension for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.
